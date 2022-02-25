Friday February 25th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND:
= FRIDAY
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — 4A boys substate semifinal — Mason City at Ames — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa at Nebraska — joined in progress after Mason City-Ames
= SATURDAY
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Region XI men’s quarterfinals — NIACC vs. Iowa Western — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
= SUNDAY
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa women vs. Michigan — pre-game 2:45, tipoff 3:00
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Region XI men’s semifinals if NIACC playing — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
CLEAR LAKE — Carson Toebe converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 26 seconds left in the 4th quarter to give Clear Lake their second and final lead of the game as they beat Waverly-Shell Rock 50-46 last night in a Class 3A Substate 2 semifinal contest held in Clear Lake, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Toebe finished with 23 points, 15 of those coming in the second half. 34 of Waverly-Shell Rock’s points came from sophomore Cole Marsh, who hit six three-pointers in the first half. The Go-Hawks second-leading scorer for the season Keaton Farmer was held scoreless in the contest. Clear Lake improves to 17-5 on the season and will face top-ranked Decorah in the substate championship game on Monday night at Waterloo East High School starting at 7:00 PM. Decorah beat Charles City 62-52 in the other semifinal last night held in Decorah.
AMES — Mason City faces top-ranked Ames in a Class 4A Substate 2 semifinal round game tonight. Mason City advanced to the substate semifinal with a 53-49 win on Monday night at Des Moines Lincoln. Ames received a bye into the semifinals being the top seed. The Little Cyclones won both games in conference play earlier this year, winning 60-38 on December 17th in Mason City and 66-48 on January 28th in Ames. You can hear the Mason City-Ames game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com tonight starting at 7 o’clock. The other semifinal in Substate 2 has Des Moines Hoover at Ankeny Centennial.
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is taking nothing for granted as the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes get ready for tonight’s game at Nebraska. The Hawkeyes rolled in the first meeting 98-75 in Iowa City and the Huskers are just 1-15 in the Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes have not won in Lincoln since 2015.
McCaffery credits a business-like approach for their recent success away from home. The Hawkeyes have won their last two conference road games.
The Hawkeyes have won five of their last six games and McCaffery says better rebounding is a factor.
Iowa is 9-7 in the Big Ten and 19-8 overall. We’ll have coverage of the Iowa-Nebraska game on AM-1300 KGLO after the Mason City-Ames boys tournament basketball game.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former Iowa State men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will return for a fourth season at Nebraska, but he has agreed to a pay cut and a reduced buyout if he’s fired after next season. Athletic Director Trev Alberts made the announcement on Thursday night. Hoiberg is 21-65 overall and 6-49 in the Big Ten entering a home game against No. 25 Iowa tonight. The Huskers are 7-20 this season, with just one win in Big Ten play. Hoiberg’s salary will be reduced to $3.25 million from $3.50 million, and he will forfeit a $500,000 retention bonus. His contract buyout was reduced from $18.5 million to $11 million.
PISCATAWAY, N.J — The 21st-ranked Iowa Hawkeye women will get a shot to earn a share of the Big Ten title after another road win. Caitlin Clark scored 16 of her game high 32 points in the fourth quarter in an 87-78 win at Rutgers last night.
Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. The Hawkeyes close out the regular season on Sunday at home against Big Ten leader Michigan and with a win will grab a share of the league title.
You can hear Sunday’s game between Iowa and Michigan on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 2:45 with the pre-game with the tipoff at 3:00.
MASON CITY — The Region XI men’s basketball tournament begins tonight at North Iowa Area Community College with a play-in round contest, with four quarterfinal round games scheduled for Saturday:
== Friday play-in round
7:00 — #9 Northeast vs. #8 Iowa Central
== Saturday quarterfinals
1:00 PM — #2 DMACC vs. #7 Ellsworth
3:00 PM — #3 Iowa Lakes vs. #6 Southwestern
5:00 PM — #1 Kirkwood vs. Friday’s play-in
7:00 PM — #4 Iowa Western vs. #5 NIACC
== Sunday semifinals
5:00 — winners of Saturday’s first two games
7:00 — winners of Saturday’s last two games
The highest remaining seed from Sunday’s semifinals will host the Region XI championship game next Thursday.