Friday August 7th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:
— Minnesota Twins at Kansas City
= Friday — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:05
= Saturday — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:05
= Sunday — Inside Twins at 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:05
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman’s pinch-hit two-run single with one out in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Newman ended Pittsburgh’s seven-game losing streak when he took a pitch from Minnesota closer Taylor Rogers (1-1) and laced it up the middle against a drawn-in infield to score Cole Tucker and Bryan Reynolds. Gregory Polanco added a three-run home run for the Pirates. Miguel Sano hit a three-run shot for the Twins. Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario also went deep but the bullpen faltered late to snap Minnesota’s seven-game winning streak.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Brock Boeser and Elias Petterson each had a power-play goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves for his first postseason shutout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Minnesota Wild 3-0. The Canucks have a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five qualifier series. Game 4 is on Friday night. Antoine Roussel also scored for the Canucks, who outlasted the Wild in another penalty-filled, extra-testy matchup. They moved within one game of advancing to the first round in their first appearance in the playoffs since 2015.
IOWA CITY — Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery says his Hawkeyes are embracing the expectations for next season. With Luka Garza withdrawing his name from the NBA Draft, the Hawkeyes return seven players with starting experience from last year.
Iowa is likely to be a top five team in the national pre-season polls.
McCaffery says Iowa’s biggest hurdle may be how tough the Big Ten will be.
Sophomore guard C.J. Fredrick says the Hawkeyes hope to keep the expectations in perspective.
Fredrick says the Hawkeyes will have a lot of balance on offense.
Iowa finished last year with a 20-11 record.
MASON CITY — It will be the first of its kind event in Mason City this weekend which hosts the first annual Highland Games. Event organizer Nathan Burchett (burr-chit) says the events have a long and interesting history.
Burchett says his vision is to grow the event in future years. It begins Saturday morning at Elite Impact Barbell at 1605 South Eisenhower in Mason City and will feature four classes of athletes from pro to amateur.
