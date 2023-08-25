Friday August 25th Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND:

== FRIDAY

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Radio Iowa Scouting Report 6:00 PM; Clear Lake football at Forest City — pre-game 6:15, kickoff 7:00; Iowa High School Scoreboard Show 10:00-11:30 PM

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High football vs. Marshalltown — pre-game 7:15, kickoff 7:30

== SATURDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Texas — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:15

== SUNDAY

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Texas — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

MANLY — Newman started out their football season last night with a 32-8 loss at Central Springs. The Panthers took a 20-8 lead at halftime and added scores in the third and fourth quarters to pick up their first victory of the season. Central Springs next week heads to Lake Mills, while Newman will be on the road again next week heading to West Fork.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear lake starts their football season on the road with a trip to Forest City tonight. The Lions are coming off of a 5-5 season but have a number of key players returning. Interim head coach Aaron Stensland.

Forest City has a new head coach and Stensland says they’ll have to see what that means for the Indians offensively.

It will be the 74th consecutive meeting for the Lions and Indians tonight, one of the most active sustained football rivalries in Iowa high school football. You can hear Clear Lake and Forest City tonight on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the Radio Iowa Scouting Report at 6 o’clock, the pre-game starting at 6:15, and the kickoff from Forest City slated for 7 o’clock.

MASON CITY — The Josh Reuter era starts at Mason City High School tonight as the Riverhawks host Marshalltown in a non-district game. Reuter says the players have been doing their best to battle this week’s heat preparing for tonight’s contest.

Reuter says there’s been a focus with the kids to stay hydrated.

Mason City was 4-5 last season while Marshalltown is coming off of a 5-4 year. You can hear the Mason City-Marshalltown game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 7:15 with the kickoff slated for 7:30.

— rest of the area Week 1 football schedule

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at West Hancock

West Fork vs. Clayton Ridge at Wartburg College, Waverly

Osage at St. Ansgar

Belmond-Klemme at North Butler

Lake Mills at AGWSR

Charles City at Oelwein

Hampton-Dumont-CAL at Iowa Falls-Alden

North Iowa at Clarksville

Northwood-Kensett at Janesville

Rockford at Riceville

— high school volleyball last night

Osage 3-0 Newman (25-11, 25-13, 25-10)

Lake Mills 3-0 West Hancock (25-12, 25-10, 25-9)

Belmond-Klemme 3-0 Bishop Garrigan (25-12, 25-19, 25-22)

North Iowa 3-1 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 25-23)

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3-1 West Fork (25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-19)

Rockford 3-2 Nashua-Plainfield (25-19, 25-13, 14-25, 20-25, 18-16)

North Butler 3-2 Northwood-Kensett (25-15, 18-25, 25-21, 23-25, 18-16)

@ New Hampton

Denver 2-0 Charles City (27-25, 25-18)

New Hampton 2-0 Charles City (25-23, 25-23)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers broke a tie with a two-run, two-out homer in a three-run eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat Texas 7-5 and sent the Rangers to a season-high seventh straight loss. In a matchup of division leaders. Minnesota tied a season high with five homers and overcame a 5-2, fifth-inning deficit. Michael A. Taylor homered twice for Minnesota, and Royce Lewis and Kyle Farmer also went deep. Texas, which has led the AL West since April 9, is just one game ahead of Houston and Seattle. AL Central-leading Minnesota opened a six-game lead over second-place Cleveland.

IOWA CITY — Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker credits consistency with the Hawkeyes continued success on defense. Parker is entering his 25th season on the Iowa staff and his 13th as defensive coordinator.

Iowa gave up only a little more than 13 points per game last season and that unit looks strong once again. Parker says it is based on sound fundamentals and limiting mistakes.

Parker says the Hawkeyes have played a similar style of defense for several years.

With a season under his belt Xavier Nwankpa could have a breakout season at safety. Nwankpa stepped into the lineup in a Music City Bowl victory over Kentucky after Kaevon Merriweather opted out and returned an interception for a touchdown.

Nwankpa says as a sophomore he is a much better player.

The Hawkeyes open at home on September 2nd against Utah State.