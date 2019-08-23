Friday August 23rd Local Sports
MASON CITY — Longtime Newman wrestling coach Mark Bertsch is stepping down. Bertsch had 392 wins in 35 seasons, coaching eight state champions and 80 state qualifiers. Bertsch led Newman to their best-ever state tournament finish in 2016 ending up in third place. Bertsch was honored earlier this year at the state tournament by being inducted into the Iowa High School Wrestling Hall of Fame.
MASON CITY — The fall sports season gets underway tonight with a number of football scrimmages, and there is one regular-season game on the local football schedule:
=== Clear Lake will host Humboldt for a scrimmage at Lions Field starting at 5 o’clock tonight.
=== Mason City High will host Forest City for a scrimmage at Mohawk Field tonight starting at 7 o’clock. There will also be a volleyball scrimmage in the gym at 5 o’clock. All fall teams will be introduced during the football scrimmage.
=== Newman will host Clarion-Goldfield-Dows in a football scrimmage starting at 7 o’clock.
=== There are a handful of regular-season Class A and 8-Man football games across the state. The only local regular-season game tonight will have North Iowa hosting West Bend-Mallard in non-district 8-Man play.
Tonight you can hear the Iowa High School Football Scoreboard Show from Radio Iowa from 10:00-11:30 on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com
IOWA CITY — After losing a pair of standout tight ends Iowa’s wide receivers look to step up this season. Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson both left early for the NFL after earning All American honors and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will need to find a way to fill the void.
Ferentz says the wide receivers did make a lot of progress last season.
Ferentz believes playmakers will emerge.
Juniors Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith combined for 51 catches and five touchdowns a year ago.
Redshirt freshman Nico Ragaini has shined in practice at slot. The Hawkeyes need to replace Nick Easley and his 52 receptions from last year.
Ragaini says spending a year watching Easley helped his game.
The Hawkeyes open August 31st at home against Miami of Ohio.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the Minnesota Wild delved deeper into a second search for a general manager in as many years, Bill Guerin emerged from the vetting process as their best choice. He interviewed for the job the previous time, too. Wild owner Craig Leipold initially wanted a candidate with previous experience as an NHL GM, but he changed his mind as he got to know Guerin with team president Matt Majka and executive adviser Mike Modano. Guerin replaces Paul Fenton, who was fired three weeks ago.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 19 points, Damiris Dantas had 17 points and a career-high eight assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 86-70. Minnesota scored the first five points of the game, never trailed and led by as many as 23 points to end a three-game losing streak.