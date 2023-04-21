Friday April 21st Local Sports

THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:

== FRIDAY — Minnesota Twins vs. Washington — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10

== SATURDAY — Minnesota Twins vs. Washington — pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

== SUNDAY — Minnesota Twins vs. Washington — Inside Twins 12:00, pre-game 12:30, first pitch 1:10

BOSTON (AP) — Jarren Duran lined a ball off Kenta Maeda’s ankle to knock the Twins starter from the game and hit another one off the Green Monster in Boston’s 11-5 victory over Minnesota. Maeda allowed a home run to Alex Verdugo and left after Duran’s 111 mph line drive hit his left ankle for the last out of the second inning. Emilio Pagan relieved him and gave up five straight hits as Boston opened a 7-0 lead. Tanner Houck scattered four hits over his first six innings but gave up Willi Castro’s two-run homer in the seventh. Castro also came in to pitch, getting one out. The Twins said Maeda had a bruised left ankle and X-rays were negative.

IOWA CITY — The Iowa Hawkeye baseball team closes out the first half of the Big Ten race by opening a three game series at home tonight against league leading Nebraska.

That’s Iowa coach Rick Heller. The Hawkeye hitters face a tough challenge in the opener. Husker lefty Emmett Olson is 5-1 and opposing hitters are batting only .181 against him.

Heller hopes the home field is an advantage this weekend. The Hawkeyes are 12-2 at Banks Field.

The Hawkeyes are 4-5 in conference play while the Huskers are 7-2.

IOWA CITY — Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara will see limited action on Saturday when the Hawkeyes close spring drills with an open practice. The Michigan transfer is coming off knee surgery that cut his last season with the Wolverines short.

That’s offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz who says McNamara assumed a leadership role the minute he showed up on campus.

McNamara is expected to provide an upgrade at quarterback but two areas of concern remain alarming. Wide receivers were ineffective last season and two of Iowa’s top wideouts left via the portal. An offensive line which generated less than 95 yards of rushing per game is still dealing with injuries and lack of depth.

Ferentz says if this is his final year as the offensive coordinator he is at peace with it. His contract was amended to include a goal of 25 points per game. The Hawkeyes averaged less than 18 points per game last season.

Iowa opens the 2023 season at home September 2nd against Utah State.

AMES — Fans will be welcomed in Jack Trice Stadium Saturday when Iowa State closes spring drills but don’t expect to watch a game. Cyclone coach Matt Campbell says it will look more like a practice.

A year ago the Cyclones held open practices at Ames and Gilbert High Schools as new turf was being installed in Jack Trice Stadium.

Campbell likes the progress that has been made since the Cyclones closed out a disappointing season with a record of 4-8.

Campbell says the team won’t start taking shape until well into fall camp.

Iowa State opens the season at home against Northern Iowa September 2nd.

ANKENY — The Clear Lake girls golf team finished second at Toni Dickey Invitational at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny on Thursday. Southeast Polk won the team title with a 337, with the Lions being the runner-up with a 354. Ames was third with a 370. Meghan DeLong fired an 80 to lead the Lions and finished third in the medalist race. Rebecca DeLong was fifth with an 82. Meagan Pain and Macey Holck each had a 96. Lily James had a 116 while Shaelyn Ullrich had a 120. Clear Lake is scheduled to host North Central Conference rivals Algona and Humboldt later today at the All Vets Golf Course.

MASON CITY — Karman McMorris scored six goals while Kenna Hemann had three goals and three assists to lead the Mason City High girls soccer team to an 11-0 win over Webster City on Thursday afternoon at home. Reggi Spotts and Claudia Sewell had the other goals for Mason City, as the Riverhawks improve to 7-1 on the season and will travel to Cedar Falls on Monday.

MASON CITY — The Mason City High boys also posted a win at home on Thursday, beating New Hampton 9-1. Jose Obregon had three goals while Noah Ruiz added two goals and two assists to lead the Riverhawks. Mason City is now 1-4 on the season and will travel to Waterloo East later today.