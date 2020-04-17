Friday April 17th Local Sports
THIS WEEKEND ON AM-1300 KGLO:
Friday at 7:00 PM — May 19th, 2017 — Twins vs. Royals — Twins score four in the 9th to cap off come from behind win
Saturday at 12:00 Noon — January 2010 — Orange Bowl — Iowa vs. Georgia Tech
Saturday at 7:00 PM — August 27th, 2017 — Twins vs. Blue Jays — Byron Buxton hits three homers
Sunday at 7:00 PM — August 31st, 2017 — Twins vs. Royals — Scott Baker nearly pitches a no-hitter
MASON CITY — NIACC sophomore Autam Mendez officially inked her national letter of intent to continue her basketball career at San Jose State this week. The 5-10 guard from Cretin-Derham-Hall in St. Paul joins a San Jose State squad that’s coming off one of its best seasons in history. San Jose State was 19-12 in 2019-20 and 12-6 in the Mountain West Conference. The Spartans advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament before falling to Fresno State, 94-68. The Spartans won six games in the 2018-19 season so the 19 wins last season was the biggest turnaround in NCAA Division I women’s basketball. The 19 wins by the Spartans was the third most in school history and the most in 40 years. In a San Jose State press release, head coach Jamie Craighead called Mendez “the perfect fit for what we were looking for with this late signing period. We feel very fortunate to find someone with her ability that is well-rounded, can really shoot the basketball from deep, rebounds tremendously for her size and is already accustomed to playing in an up-tempo system.” Mendez, who was the NJCAA Division II national player of the year, averaged 16.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 season. She accumulated 12 double-doubles as a sophomore as the Lady Trojans were 32-1 and claimed the NJCAA Region XI title for the second consecutive season.
AMES — Like their counterparts at four year institutions spring athletes at junior colleges are getting eligibility relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thom McDonald is commissioner of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and says one of the differences is that many of their athletes had been recruited or signed by schools when the season was cancelled.
McDonald says there are academic as well as athletic issues for junior college athletes who hope to move on to a four year school.
McDonald says the added eligibility creates a logjam for spring sports at all levels.
McDonald says the National Junior College Athletic Association will be looking at issues regarding academic progress and credit transfers next week.
IOWA CITY — Iowa center Luka Garza will be going through a unique experience as he tests out the NBA Draft. There is even some doubt the draft will remain on its original date.
Garza believes most of the evaluations leading up to the draft will be on-line.
Garza doubts he will get a chance to even workout for teams.
The NBA Draft is currently scheduled for June 25th.
IOWA CITY — Iowa All-American Kathleen Doyle hopes to hear her name called during tonight’s WNBA Draft. Doyle averaged more than 18 points and six assists this past season in being named the Big Ten player of the year. She is projected as a second or third round pick. Rebecca Lobo is an analyst for ESPN.
Lobo says because of free agency several teams have more spots available. With leagues overseas shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be more competition for roster spots.
Lobo says the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament prevented many players from showcasing their talents.