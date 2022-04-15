      Breaking News
Iowa Supreme Court rules Finkenauer qualifies for primary ballot

Friday April 15th KGLO Morning News

Apr 15, 2022 @ 7:35am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Friday April 15th

 

For the latest

Trending
Charles City woman pleads guilty to vehicular homicide by OWI after crash that killed Mason City couple
Staff reductions possible for Mason City Community School District
Storm that caused damage in Mason City confirmed as an EF-1 tornado, three other tornadoes confirmed in listening area
Severe weather impacts north-central Iowa
USDOT extends deadline to find new air carrier for SkyWest at Mason City Municipal Airport
Connect With Us