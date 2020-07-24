Former supervisor Amosson, former Clear Lake Chamber executive director Collins have died
David Collins (photo Jones Eden Funeral Home)
CLEAR LAKE — A former Cerro Gordo County supervisor and the former head of the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce both died earlier this week:
== Former supervisor Bob Amosson died Tuesday. Amosson served on the Board of Supervisors for 14 years until 2014. Amosson was a farmer and former state mediator before deciding to run for the board’s second district seat. Amosson at the time of his retirement cited among the county’s biggest accomplishments during his time on the board being the county’s support of the $400 million Alliant Energy Plant, the construction of the Law Enforcement Center in 2004, as well as the the county and City of Clear Lake being part of a joint effort to establish the CLEAR Project. Amosson was 73. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
== Former Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation executive director David Collins also died earlier this week. Collins spent 12 years in Clear Lake before moving on to be the executive director of the Hubbard County Regional Economic Development Commission in Park Rapids Minnesota. Since December 2018, he was the executive director of the Washington Economic Development Group in Washington Iowa. The Washington Chamber of Commerce in a press release said Collins spent the last month traveling with friends and family, with police finding he had died at home after being requested to check on him on Wednesday. Collins was 63. Services are pending at this time.