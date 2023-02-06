Former Clear Lake legislator Scott dies

CLEAR LAKE — A former Clear Lake state legislator has died. Kenneth Scott served in the Iowa House from 1971-1972 and later served in the Iowa Senate from 1973-1977 and 1987-1991.

Scott was a lifelong farmer who was co-owner of the Reisch Worldwide Auction College and as a real estate broker. He also worked for the Iowa Department of Agriculture for ten years dealing with grain warehouses and the Pesticide Bureau. Over the years, Scott also served on several local organization boards.

Scott died on Thursday at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service.