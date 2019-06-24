Forest City man’s arson sentencing delayed

MASON CITY — The sentencing hearing for a Forest City man accused of arson in a Mason City case has been delayed.

21-year-old Cedric Harris Junior was accused of threatening to kill a man and dumping gasoline on firewood that was for sale outside of the YesWay store at 1224 North Federal Avenue in the early morning hours of September 22nd of last year. Harris was originally charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

He was scheduled to go on trial in May but entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Harris was scheduled to be sentenced today in Cerro Gordo County District Court, but District Judge James Drew approved a continuance asked for by Harris’ attorney Steven Kloberdanz. Harris is now scheduled to be sentenced on July 8th.