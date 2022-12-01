KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Forest City man given probation for dealing marijuana near school

December 1, 2022 10:58AM CST
FOREST CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence for a Forest City man who was accused of dealing drugs near a school.

23-year-old Brandice Lewis was accused of distributing a controlled substance to a person under the age of 18 within 1000 feet of a public school sometime between December 24th of last year and January 26th of this year.

Lewis pleaded guilty to distributing drugs near a school, a Class B felony, as well as possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver near a public school, a Class D felony.

Judge Karen Salic this week sentenced him to a 25-year suspended prison term on the Class B felony charge and a five year-suspended term on the Class D felony charge. Lewis must also serve a total of five years probation.

