Floyd County emergency management confirms tornado in Rudd causes severe damage
RUDD — Severe storms rocked north-central Iowa on Wednesday evening, with the Floyd County town of Rudd seeing the worst damage in our listening area. The Floyd County Emergency Management Agency says Rudd was hit by a tornado. Power lines and trees are down. Some buildings were heavily damaged, including the city’s water treatment plant. Officials say Rudd will be without power and water for a few days. Anyone willing to help with the clean up is asked to report to the Rudd Fire Department this morning at 9:00 AM.
== The Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock School District will not have classes today. School district officials say in a notification that they want students and staff to be available to help those in need. The Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock school building will be open for showers, warmth and meals. Showers will be open at 7:00 AM. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-9:30 AM. Lunch will be served from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM. All are welcome to use the facilities.