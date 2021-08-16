      Weather Alert

Filing starts next Monday for city, school board elections

Aug 16, 2021 @ 11:19am

The first day for candidates running in this November’s regular city and school elections to file nomination papers is next Monday.

Persons interested in running for elective city office, local school board, or the North Iowa Area Community College Board of Directors should contact the county auditor’s office for the proper nomination forms and information on signature and filing requirements.

For other information about filing you can head to cerrogordoauditor.gov or call 641-421-3041.

The filing deadline is set for Thursday September 16th.

For the latest

Trending
USS Iowa submarine will be first built for coed crew
Gonzalez found guilty of murder
Rural Cerro Gordo County girl dead after homemade go-cart collides with boat trailer
Clear Lake council tonight holds public hearing on proposal to transform upper floor space in downtown building to apartments
Airport funding approved for facilities across the state
Connect With Us