Filing starts next Monday for city, school board elections
The first day for candidates running in this November’s regular city and school elections to file nomination papers is next Monday.
Persons interested in running for elective city office, local school board, or the North Iowa Area Community College Board of Directors should contact the county auditor’s office for the proper nomination forms and information on signature and filing requirements.
For other information about filing you can head to cerrogordoauditor.gov or call 641-421-3041.
The filing deadline is set for Thursday September 16th.