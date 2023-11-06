KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Fetterman urges Iowa Democrats to back Biden

November 6, 2023 5:07AM CST
DES MOINES — Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is urging Iowa Democrats to back Joe Biden’s bid for re-election. Fetterman was the keynote speaker this weekend at the Iowa Democratic Party’s annual Liberty and Justice fundraiser.

“If you are a Democrat that wants to criticize and go after Joe Biden, our president, just go ahead and write a check for Trump,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman, who won a seat in the U.S. Senate last year, said he got to know Biden when the president campaigned with him in Pennsylvania. “He is a strong, decent, committed dude,” Fetterman said, to applause.

Fetterman blasted James Carville, a widely known Democratic pundit who has criticized Biden and Fetterman accused California Governor Gavin Newsom of running a shadow campaign for president. Fetterman drew the crowd of Iowa Democrats to their feet as he made his pitch for the party to unify behind Biden.

“He is your president! He is my president! He is our guy!” Fetterman said.

Iowa Democrats will hold in-person Caucuses on January 15, but the results from a new mail-in system using presidential preference cards won’t be announced until March.

