In front of terrified bystanders, a car influencer and YouTuber from New York died when he crashed his tricked-out BMW in a street race on a Queens Expressway Wednesday morning.

Andre Beadle, known on social media as “1Stockf30,” was driving at a “high rate of speed” east on the Nassau Expressway near JFK Airport just after 1 a.m. when he lost control and collided with a light post, according to the NYPD.

Beadle, 25, was speeding down the road in the left lane when he drove over it into the right shoulder and collided with a metal post.

The influencer, who boasts over 233,000 Instagram followers, had his purple 2023 BMW M240 confiscated.

First responders took Beadle to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where they declared him dead, according to authorities.

Beadle lost control and skidded off the road, prompting terrified witnesses to rush to the smashed automobile.

A video on CitizenApp shows police officials inspecting debris, including a tire, beneath an overpass as traffic slowed after the incident.

Beadle, who has 58,700 YouTube subscribers, boasted about the incredible speeds his car could reach just two weeks before his death.

The car accelerated from 60 to 100 mph in 3.08 seconds and then to 150 mph in an additional 2.97 seconds, according to a video he posted on Instagram.

“It’s just a BMW,” the post caption read.

Hours before his death, Beadle broadcast a video on YouTube depicting him and his friends in a car shop working on the now-totaled vehicle.

His final video ended eerily, with the BMW traveling west on the Nassau Expressway toward the scene of his fatal crash.

Fans took to social media to honor the devil.

A vehicle accident claimed the life of a young King. You placed New York City back on the map in a favorable light. You respected our scene. Not just for foolish takeovers. You have earned the respect of many, and that will be your legacy. One message read, “Rest easy; you will never be forgotten.”

Another person said, “I still can’t believe this man; the world will miss you, brother; you made a big impact.”

“This man had so much to offer the world. We have mourned the loss of a legendary figure.

Family members encouraged mourners to bring balloons to Beadle’s memorial service in Haffen Park in the Bronx on November 8 at 4:30 p.m.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad was still investigating the crash as of Thursday morning.

