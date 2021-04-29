Fatal accident near Allison in Butler County
ALLISON — There’s been a fatal accident near Allison in Butler County.
The Iowa State Patrol says they were called to the intersection of State Highway 3 east of Newell Avenue at about 8:20 Wednesday evening. A vehicle traveling eastbound on the highway crossed the center line and struck another vehicle traveling westbound.
The State Patrol says the accident remains under investigation and the names of the victims are being withheld at this time pending the notification of next of kin.