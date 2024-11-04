The Avondale Police Department is looking for a missing endangered teen who may be traveling with a 29-year-old man.

A family member last saw Destiny Jasmine Renee Bateman, 16, at her Avondale home near Buckeye and El Mirage roads around 1 a.m. on November 3.

According to reports, a 29-year-old man named Isaac Martin picked up Bateman after she left her house.

“I woke up to a nightmare,” Bateman’s mother, Misty Milleman, explained. “I really love you.” Please come home.

Bateman’s parents claim she took her Bible and left notes for each of her family members behind.

“There was a stack of papers at the foot of the bed saying goodbye, mom,” Milleman told me.

Police said Bateman’s family received a text from her around 8:50 a.m., stating that she was on her way to New Mexico and was extremely close to Arizona’s border.

“We don’t know where they went from there,” Bateman’s father, Carlos Chavez, stated.

Martin is believed to be driving a silver 2016 Buick Encore. It has the license plate number Arizona BEA0TX.

Phone pings and traffic cameras indicate that their last sighting was north of the Four Corners region.

“Please, please, bring her home,” Milleman pleaded. “She’s my everything.”

Bateman weighs 110 pounds and stands 5 feet tall. She has red hair and brown eyes.

The last time we saw Bateman, he was wearing a black cap with the words “street life” written on it, a black hoodie-style sweatshirt, and grey pajama trousers with a teddy bear design.

Police described Martin as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the police, there is probable reason to arrest Martin for kidnapping.

Anyone with information on this case can call the Avondale police at 623-333-7001.

