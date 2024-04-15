Ernst says US agricultural exports lagging

WASHINGTON — US Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican, says it’s time for congress to pass the Expanding Agricultural Exports Act she’s co-sponsoring with an independent senator from Maine and a Minnesota senator who’s a Democrat.

The bill would double federal funding for marketing campaigns that promote the sale of US agricultural products in foreign countries. “The U.S. Department of Agriculture is predicting at $30.5 billion agricultural trade deficit for Fiscal Year 2024,” Ernst said. “That’s why I’m leading the Expanding Agricultural Exports Act to strengthen the Market Access Program and Foreign Marketing Development program, helping build strong commodity markets overseas and new export opportunities for Iowa farmers.”

Ernst says the Biden Administration should do more to promote the sale of U-S agricultural goods. Ernst’s comments come as Japan’s Prime Minister wraps up a state visit to the United States. “Japan understands the quality and care that comes with Iowa pork,” Ernst says. “They’re our third largest export destination and second leading export market for pork products.”

Mexico is the top export destination for Iowa pork