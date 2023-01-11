KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Ernst says cutting back on defense spending would be a bad idea

January 11, 2023 11:15AM CST
Share
Ernst says cutting back on defense spending would be a bad idea
Iowa US Senator Joni Ernst

MASON CITY — It appears part of a deal worked out between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Republicans that opposed his bid for the position includes potential reductions in defense spending.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst tells KGLO News her first impression of that news is that it would not be helpful.   “We know that there are areas in our national defense where we are lagging behind. If you take a look at our what we call our nuclear triad, we know that we need to modernize. We are very, very far behind in some of those efforts and areas.”

Ernst says cutting defense spending is a bad idea.  “To scale back tremendously on national defense, I think it’s the wrong thing to do when we live in an ever-increasingly dangerous, dangerous world.”

Ernst, who made her comments during a stop in Mason City this week, has previously served on the Senate’s Armed Services committee. 

For the latest

Trending

1

Plea change set for Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register
2

Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
3

Mason City man's kidnapping trial scheduled to start on Wednesday
4

Sand says prison time should be mandatory for major theft of public funds
5

Iowa House Speaker opposes maneuver to fill Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation fund