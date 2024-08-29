Background of the Property

According to Tododisca, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pursuing foreclosure on a Bel-Air property previously owned by filmmaker Jordan Walker-Pearlman and his wife, screenwriter Elizabeth Hunter. The home, formerly belonging to the late actor Gene Wilder, was acquired by Musk in 2013 for $6.75 million and sold to the couple in 2020 for $7 million.

Financial Details and Foreclosure Proceedings

The couple financed their purchase with a $6.7 million loan from Musk, but have struggled with payments, partly due to the impact of last year’s writers and actors strike. Musk’s representatives issued a notice of default in late July, marking the start of the foreclosure process. This notice allows Musk to sell the property after 90 days.

Home Listing and Couple’s Reaction

The couple has listed the 2,800-square-foot home for $12.95 million through Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency. Despite the foreclosure, Walker-Pearlman expressed gratitude towards Musk, referring to the opportunity as “magical” and stating they “owe him a spiritual debt.”

Property Features

The home includes a kidney-shaped pool and views of the Bel-Air Country Club. Purchased by Wilder in 1976 for approximately $300,000, it remains a significant piece of real estate in Los Angeles.