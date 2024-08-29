Last Chance for August Social Security Checks

According to Tododisca, The U.S. government has confirmed that August 28, 2024, will be the last day for Social Security payments in this month. This date marks the final distribution for Social Security retirees who fall into the specific eligibility group. If you qualify, expect to receive your payment very soon. Those outside this group may have to wait until September to see their checks.

Who Receives Payments Today?

Only a specific group of retirees will receive their Social Security payments today. To be eligible, retirees must meet the following criteria:

Birthday Between August 21-31: You must have a birthday falling within these dates. Social Security Benefit Post-May 1997: Your Social Security benefits must have started after May 1997. Direct Deposit Activation: Payments are only issued to those who have activated Direct Deposit. If you have not set up Direct Deposit, your payment will arrive in the coming days.

What’s Next?

The next set of Social Security payments will follow the August 30 schedule for Supplemental Security Income (SSI). However, the next round for retirement checks won’t be distributed until September 3, 2024.

Ensure you check your payment status and plan accordingly to avoid any delays in receiving your benefits.