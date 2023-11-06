Eight running for Mason City CSD School Board; NIACC Board of Directors races uncontested

MASON CITY — Mason City Community School District voters will be voting for four positions on the seven-member school board during Tuesday’s election.

Katie Koehler is the only incumbent running for another term on the board with Peterson Jean-Pierre, Lorrie Lala and Brent Seaton all deciding they would not seek re-election.

Voters will be choosing four candidates from eight names that are on the ballot, as Koehler is joined by Constance Dianda, Kathleen Easley, Jennifer Dorsey-Lee, Megan Markos, Madison Nelson, Ryan Schupick and Tom Stalker.

== There’s no contested races for the North Iowa Area Community College Board of Directors as these directors are running for re-election: John Rowe in District 4, Andy Julseth in District 6, Stephanie Nettleton in District 7, Debra Hill in District 8 and Nicki Prantner in District 9.