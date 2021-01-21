Drug bust in Rake lands two in jail
Chad Christian
RAKE — Two residents of Rake have been arrested on drug charges.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says they executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a residence.
51-year-old Chad Christian was charged with nine counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, all serious misdemeanors, as well as two simple misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
50-year-old Jerilyn Reis was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group, the Faribault County Minnesota Sheriff’s Office, Rake First Responders and the Buffalo Center Ambulance Service.
Christian is due in court for his preliminary hearing on January 29th, while Reis is next due in court on February 8th.