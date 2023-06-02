DNR investigates fish kill along Squaw Creek in Hampton

HAMPTON — Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials are asking for the public’s help in determining the cause of a fish kill yesterday along Squaw Creek in Hampton.

The DNR says a local angler on Thursday reported dead fish in Squaw Creek in East Park in Hampton. An investigation found the fish kill extended about a mile-and-a-half upstream through the town of Hampton.

No definitive source of the kill has been identified at this time, though the DNR is continuing to investigate.

Any information or tips from the public with knowledge of a possible cause are asked to contact the DNR’s environmental field office in Mason City at 641-424-4073.