KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Dick Van Dyke Earns Historic Daytime Emmy Nomination At Age 98

April 19, 2024 11:53AM CDT
Share
FILE - 2020 Kennedy Center honoree, actor Dick Van Dyke attends the 43nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Washington. Van Dyke was nominated Friday, April 19, 2024, as guest performer in a daytime drama series for his part as amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock's “Days of Our Lives.” (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dick Van Dyke is vying for a historic Daytime Emmy at age 98.

The actor has been nominated as guest performer in a daytime drama series for his part as amnesiac Timothy Robicheaux on Peacock’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Van Dyke is the oldest Daytime Emmy nominee.

Producer Norman Lear was 100 when he received his final Primetime Emmy nomination in 2022 and died the next year.

Van Dyke has won four Primetime Emmys, including three in the 1960s for his classic comedy series “The Dick Van Dyke Show.”

Other Daytime Emmy nominees include actors Selena Gomez and Valerie Bertinelli for their cooking shows.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City council to discuss next step in potentially cutting ties with downtown hotel developer
2

Voluntary gun storage option for Iowans who don't want their gun at home passes legislature
3

NIACC hires Central Rivers AEA head to be the college's next president
4

Mason City council approves sale of city parking lot for apartment project
5

Steckman gives retirement speech in Iowa House (AUDIO)