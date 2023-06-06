KGLO News KGLO News Logo

DeSantis sends Florida staff to assist at Davenport building collapse

June 6, 2023 11:57AM CDT
(Associated Press)

DAVENPORT — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is sending staff from two Florida agencies to the site of a partial building collapse in Davenport.

On May 28, one of the support braces on the apartment building in Davenport buckled and bricks began to fall from the six-story structure. This past weekend, the bodies of three residents were recovered from the rubble.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Twitter that he’s sending staff from his state’s emergency management division and the Florida DOT to assist in the ongoing recovery in Davenport. The agencies were involved in the long recovery after the collapse of a condo building in Surfside, Florida in 2021.

