DeJear says, as governor, she’d make ‘reproductive rights’ a priority

Jun 29, 2022 @ 11:02am

SIOUX CITY — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear says her Republican opponent’s legal push to revive a six week abortion ban shows Governor Reynolds is determined to stand against the will of the vast majority of Iowans.

During an appearance in Sioux City just before Reynolds made her announcement, DeJear denounced last Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v Wade. “We know what happened just a few days ago,” DeJear said, “that decision that compromises the integrity of a woman’s right — I won’t even say: ‘Right to choose’ — right to be.”

DeJear said reproductive rights will be a centerpiece of her campaign,  “to ensure that each and every person that lives in this state has that freedom to life, liberty and happiness,” DeJear said, “and we can do that.”

In a written statement released last night, DeJear said instead of focusing on abortion restrictions, it’s time for a governor who will address pressing issues like education, healthcare, housing and the workforce shortage.

