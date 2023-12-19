Dates set for public meetings on Cerro Gordo County wind, solar, battery storage ordinance

MASON CITY — Public information meetings have been scheduled by the Cerro Gordo County Planning & Zoning Commission as part of their drafting an ordinance to deal with wind and solar power as well as battery storage.

The supervisors back in May approved an 18-month moratorium on accepting applications for issuing permits for utility-scale wind energy conversion systems, solar energy installations, and battery storage installations in the rural portions of the county. The Planning & Zoning Commission met earlier this month and decided to take the first steps in the process instead of waiting for the final version of the county’s new comprehensive plan to be put in place. Part of that process is holding public meetings throughout the county to gather public comments.

Those meetings will be held on:

== Tuesday January 16th at the Rockwell Community Center

== Thursday February 1st at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse

== Wednesday February 7th at the Thornton Community Center

== Tuesday February 13th at the Rock Falls Community Center

== Thursday February 15th at the Ventura Community Center

All those meetings will run from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Once the Planning & Zoning Commission has drafted a final version of the ordinance, the county’s Board of Supervisors must approve that recommendation.