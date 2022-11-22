Cybersecurity issue at state-owned Iowa PBS

JOHNSTON — Iowa PBS is experiencing some sort of cybersecurity issue, but the network’s over-the-air broadcasts and online offerings are not affected.

A spokesperson for Iowa PBS told The Des Moines Register suspicious activity was detected in Iowa PBS network systems early Sunday morning. The final four days of the Iowa PBS “Fall Festival” pledge drive have been cancelled. Iowa PBS communications director Susan Ramsey told The Register this will mean “a considerable loss of donor revenue,” but Iowa PBS online and on air programming is not affected.

In 1969, the State of Iowa bought the educational TV station that Des Moines public schools was running. The Iowa Department of Education owns the federal licenses for the nine TV stations that broadcast Iowa P-B-S programming statewide.