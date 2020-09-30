Crowded Webster County Jail reports COVID outbreak
FORT DODGE — A COVID-19 outbreak is reported at the Webster County Jail in Fort Dodge.
Webster County Sheriff Jim Stubbs said that all 68 inmates and staff were tested last Friday. Eight inmates and seven staff members all tested positive for the coronavirus.
Stubbs said that those who have tested positive are being separated from those who are negative in the jail which is already at full capacity.
The jail was originally built to hold 29 inmates but as of earlier this week, the inmate count was at 61. As mass testing was conducted last week, the count was at 56 inmates.