Crops came out of the fields at a good pace last week

DES MOINES — The corn and soybean harvest moved ahead quickly last week with dry weather.

The U.S.D.A. report shows the beans in the bin went from 26% two weeks to 55% by the end of last week. The bean harvest had been one day behind the five-year average, but is now nine days ahead of that mark.

The amount of corn pulled from the fields more than doubled from 11% two weeks ago, to 23% this past week. The corn harvest is three days behind average. The corn condition rose slightly to 63% good to excellent.

Here in north-central Iowa, 16% of the corn had been harvested while 68% of the soybean harvest was complete. You can see the full report by clicking here