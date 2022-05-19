Criminal complaint filed in court accuses Mason City man shot at several residences since start of April
MASON CITY — Court documents filed about the man accused of shooting at a northeast Mason City house last month accuse him of shooting at multiple residences.
A search warrant was executed Tuesday at a residence in the 1800 block of South Taft, where officers say they recovered two handguns. 43-year-old Harley Llewellyn was taken into custody and charged with: intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.
After his arrest, Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says Llewellyn was a suspect in the April 25th shooting of a private residence in the 800 block of 9th Northeast. A court document filed specifically for that incident says Llewellyn discharged a firearm into the residence with the intent to provoke fear of possible serious injury of a specific person and his family.
In a separate complaint on the possession of a firearm by a felon charge, Llewellyn is accused of possessing 9mm handguns at his residence and discharged firearms at other Mason City residences.
No court date for Llewellyn has been scheduled. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $10,300 bond. If convicted of all three charges, Llewellyn would face over 15 years in prison.