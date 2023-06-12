Crews begin demolishing remains of collapsed Davenport building; DCI in Le Mars as part of investigation into collapse

View of the building from City Hall in Davenport (City of Davenport photo)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Crews have started demolishing the remains of a six-story apartment building in Davenport that partially collapsed more than two weeks ago.

Three people died in the collapse and dozens were left homeless.

Workers were using a large excavator to dismantle the 116-year-old brick, steel and concrete structure in a process officials said would take several weeks.

It’s a difficult task because the building is believed to contain asbestos and other potentially hazardous material. Part of the building fell away May 28, burying three residents in rubble and forcing others to scramble out of the building.

One woman was pinned under the debris and had to have a leg amputated to be pulled to safety.

LE MARS (RADIO IOWA) — Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were in Le Mars last week as part of the agency’s investigation of the collapse of an apartment building in Davenport.

Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of field operations for the DCI, has confirmed the agents’ presence in Le Mars, but in an email, Mortvedt would only say the agents were doing an investigative follow up related to the Davenport building collapse.

Le Mars Police confirm they assisted the DCI, however neither local police nor state authorities are saying who or what may be under investigation.

Sources tell KSCJ News that Andrew Wold, who owns the Davenport building, has relatives in Plymouth County.

Wold was due back in court Monday. Two civil lawsuits have been filed against Wold regarding the collapsed building. Residents lost all their belongings. Three men were found dead in the rubble. Another resident had her leg amputated as she was rescued from the building.

A judge has ordered Wold — the owner of the partially collapsed apartment building in Davenport — to pay a $395 civil fine for not maintaining the building. Today’s judgment is the first fine Wold has been ordered to pay following the collapse. City Attorney Tom Warner has said the fine prevents Wold from transferring the property and avoiding costs related to its demolition.