Creston man sentenced to ten years in prison for Mason City robbery

January 16, 2024 11:18AM CST
MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Creston man charged with robbery.

18-year-old Randol Garcia was charged with the Class B felony of first-degree robbery after an incident in the early morning hours of June 21st where he committed a robbery and serious assault against a man along US Highway 65 and committed theft of a transport motor vehicle.

Garcia entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony.

District Judge Rustin Davenport recently sentenced Garcia to a ten year prison sentence. He also issued a $1370 fine, which was suspended.

