      Breaking News
COVID numbers jump dramatically statewide, locally after antigen test results start being included in data

COVID numbers jump dramatically statewide, locally after antigen test results start being included in data

Aug 28, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — The announcement Thursday that the Iowa Department of Public Health will start including positive and negative results from antigen tests in its data has resulted in a jump in the number of positive cases statewide and in our listening area.

Antigen testing is not as accurate as the PCR tests that have been commonly used but take several days to produce results, while antigen testing can produce results in hours. The Iowa Department of Public Health had been classifying antigen tests as inconclusive, but now those results will be included after guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and that the availability of the tests has increased throughout the state.

In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 139 new cases were reported in our listening area. 59 of those were in Cerro Gordo County, to bring the county’s overall total since the start of the pandemic to 788. 20 new cases were reported in Floyd, 18 in Wright, 13 in Franklin, 11 in Butler, nine in Hancock, three each in Kossuth and Worth, two in Winnebago and one in Mitchell. That brings the total number of area cases reported since the start of the pandemic to 2585.

When looking at active cases in the listening area, that number rose by 110 cases in that 24 hour period from 460 to 570. There are 215 active cases in Cerro Gordo County, 83 in Wright, 71 in Winnebago, 39 in Kossuth, 37 in Floyd, 35 in Butler, 31 in Franklin, 23 in Hancock, and 18 each in Mitchell and Worth.

One more death was reported in Winnebago County. That brings the county’s total to seven and the listening area’s total to 51.

28 more area people have recovered for a pandemic total of 1964.

Looking at the statewide numbers, 12 more deaths were reported to bring the total to 1091; 2663 more cases were identified for a total now of 62,031; 535 more people have recovered for a total of 45,897.

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 788 59
Butler 184 11
Floyd 211 20
Franklin 293 13
Hancock 150 9
Kossuth 118 3
Mitchell 94 1
Winnebago 154 2
Worth 79 3
Wright 514 18
Area Total 2585 139

 

Active Cases
Cerro Gordo 215
Butler 35
Floyd 37
Franklin 31
Hancock 23
Kossuth 39
Mitchell 18
Winnebago 71
Worth 18
Wright 83
Area Total 570

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 20
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 16
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 7 1
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 51 1

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 553 5
Butler 147 7
Floyd 171 5
Franklin 246 2
Hancock 125 1
Kossuth 79 2
Mitchell 76
Winnebago 76 3
Worth 61 3
Wright 430
Area Total 1964 28
For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
Five more Iowans test positive for virus; one works at restaurant
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team