COVID active case count, hospitalizations steady in north-central Iowa between Tuesday and Wednesday
MASON CITY — There wasn’t much change in north-central Iowa when looking at the active COVID-19 case count and hospitalization numbers between Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, 16 new cases of COVID were identified in our ten-county listening area while 17 more people have recovered. No new deaths were reported. The active case count for the listening area declined by one to 1659
. In Cerro Gordo County, four new cases were reported with no new recoveries, bumping up the active case count to 487.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, seven people are hospitalized with COVID, unchanged from Tuesday. There are not any patients in an intensive care unit as of today. There was one who was on a ventilator yesterday.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5418
|4
|Butler
|1685
|2
|Floyd
|1659
|1
|Franklin
|1198
|0
|Hancock
|1487
|1
|Kossuth
|2126
|0
|Mitchell
|1335
|2
|Winnebago
|1416
|0
|Worth
|707
|1
|Wright
|1822
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|18853
|16
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4846
|0
|Butler
|1536
|4
|Floyd
|1419
|0
|Franklin
|1058
|0
|Hancock
|1332
|2
|Kossuth
|1886
|5
|Mitchell
|1159
|2
|Winnebago
|1246
|1
|Worth
|646
|2
|Wright
|1687
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|16815
|17
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|85
|71
|14
|
|Butler
|32
|28
|4
|
|Floyd
|41
|31
|10
|
|Franklin
|20
|19
|1
|
|Hancock
|33
|27
|6
|
|Kossuth
|57
|51
|6
|
|Mitchell
|40
|38
|2
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|32
|27
|5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|379
|325
|54
|0
|Active Cases
|3/17/21
|3/16/21
|3/12/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Wednesday
|Tuesday
|Previous Friday
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|
|Cerro Gordo
|487
|482
|477
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|117
|119
|123
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|199
|198
|193
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|120
|121
|120
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|122
|123
|121
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|183
|188
|181
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|136
|136
|134
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|139
|140
|139
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|53
|54
|56
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|103
|99
|106
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1659
|1660
|1650
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742