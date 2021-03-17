      Breaking News
Reynolds says all Iowans will be eligible to get COVID vaccines starting April 5th if doses promised are delivered

COVID active case count, hospitalizations steady in north-central Iowa between Tuesday and Wednesday

Mar 17, 2021 @ 11:05am

MASON CITY — There wasn’t much change in north-central Iowa when looking at the active COVID-19 case count and hospitalization numbers between Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock Wednesday morning, 16 new cases of COVID were identified in our ten-county listening area while 17 more people have recovered. No new deaths were reported. The active case count for the listening area declined by one to 1659

. In Cerro Gordo County, four new cases were reported with no new recoveries, bumping up the active case count to 487.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, seven people are hospitalized with COVID, unchanged from Tuesday. There are not any patients in an intensive care unit as of today. There was one who was on a ventilator yesterday.

 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5418 4
Butler 1685 2
Floyd 1659 1
Franklin 1198 0
Hancock 1487 1
Kossuth 2126 0
Mitchell 1335 2
Winnebago 1416 0
Worth 707 1
Wright 1822 5
Area Total 18853 16

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 4846 0
Butler 1536 4
Floyd 1419 0
Franklin 1058 0
Hancock 1332 2
Kossuth 1886 5
Mitchell 1159 2
Winnebago 1246 1
Worth 646 2
Wright 1687 1
Area Total 16815 17

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 85 71 14
Butler 32 28 4
Floyd 41 31 10
Franklin 20 19 1
Hancock 33 27 6
Kossuth 57 51 6
Mitchell 40 38 2
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 32 27 5
Area Total 379 325 54 0

 

 

Active Cases 3/17/21 3/16/21 3/12/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Wednesday Tuesday Previous Friday March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st
October 1st
Cerro Gordo 487 482 477 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 117 119 123 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 199 198 193 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 120 121 120 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 122 123 121 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 183 188 181 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 136 136 134 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 139 140 139 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 53 54 56 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 103 99 106 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1659 1660 1650 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

 

For the latest

Trending
Cerro Gordo County Recorder's Office closed Thursday and Friday
Reynolds tours Willow Creek Riverwalk area in Mason City
Mason City police continue investigation into bones, clothing found on banks of Winnebago River
Iowa Senate passes two pro-police bills
Northwood woman dead after single-vehicle crash