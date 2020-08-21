      Weather Alert

COVID-19 death reported in Winnebago County

Aug 21, 2020 @ 11:51am

DES MOINES — Another COVID-19 death in Winnebago County has been reported. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website, Winnebago County reported it’s second overall death from COVID-19 in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning.

That brings the area’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 46 — 20 in Cerro Gordo; 16 in Franklin; three in Floyd; two each in Butler, Hancock and Winnebago; and one in Wright.

37 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in our listening area in the same 24-hour period — 11 in Cerro Gordo; seven in Floyd; six in Winnebago; three each in Butler, Hancock, and Kossuth; and two each in Mitchell and Wright. That brings the number of confirmed cases in our listening area since the start of the pandemic to 2309.

There are currently 443 active cases in our listening area, up 11 from 11 o’clock on Thursday. There are 161 active cases in Cerro Gordo County; 63 in Wright; 56 in Winnebago; 35 in Kossuth; 34 in Franklin; 28 in Floyd; 22 in Worth; 19 in Butler; 14 in Mitchell; and 11 in Hancock.

27 more people have fully recovered in our area, bringing the total to 1820.

Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning: five more people have died from COVID-19 for a total now of 1017; 879 more cases have been confirmed for a total of 54,709; 527 more people have recovered for a total of 42,843.

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 20
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 16
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 2 1
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 46 1

 

 

Confirmed Cases New Cases
Cerro Gordo 692 11
Butler 149 3
Floyd 182 7
Franklin 270
Hancock 130 3
Kossuth 109 3
Mitchell 87 2
Winnebago 127 6
Worth 73
Wright 490 2
Area Total 2309 37

 

 

 

Active Cases
Cerro Gordo 161
Butler 19
Floyd 28
Franklin 34
Hancock 11
Kossuth 35
Mitchell 14
Winnebago 56
Worth 22
Wright 63
Area Total 443

 

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 511 11
Butler 128 5
Floyd 151 6
Franklin 220
Hancock 117
Kossuth 74
Mitchell 73 2
Winnebago 69 2
Worth 51
Wright 426 1
Area Total 1820 27

 

