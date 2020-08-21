COVID-19 death reported in Winnebago County
DES MOINES — Another COVID-19 death in Winnebago County has been reported. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s coronavirus website, Winnebago County reported it’s second overall death from COVID-19 in the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning.
That brings the area’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 46 — 20 in Cerro Gordo; 16 in Franklin; three in Floyd; two each in Butler, Hancock and Winnebago; and one in Wright.
37 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in our listening area in the same 24-hour period — 11 in Cerro Gordo; seven in Floyd; six in Winnebago; three each in Butler, Hancock, and Kossuth; and two each in Mitchell and Wright. That brings the number of confirmed cases in our listening area since the start of the pandemic to 2309.
There are currently 443 active cases in our listening area, up 11 from 11 o’clock on Thursday. There are 161 active cases in Cerro Gordo County; 63 in Wright; 56 in Winnebago; 35 in Kossuth; 34 in Franklin; 28 in Floyd; 22 in Worth; 19 in Butler; 14 in Mitchell; and 11 in Hancock.
27 more people have fully recovered in our area, bringing the total to 1820.
Looking at the statewide numbers in the same 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning: five more people have died from COVID-19 for a total now of 1017; 879 more cases have been confirmed for a total of 54,709; 527 more people have recovered for a total of 42,843.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|20
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|3
|
|Franklin
|16
|
|Hancock
|2
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|2
|1
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|46
|1
|
|Confirmed Cases
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|692
|11
|Butler
|149
|3
|Floyd
|182
|7
|Franklin
|270
|
|Hancock
|130
|3
|Kossuth
|109
|3
|Mitchell
|87
|2
|Winnebago
|127
|6
|Worth
|73
|
|Wright
|490
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2309
|37
|
|Active Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|161
|Butler
|19
|Floyd
|28
|Franklin
|34
|Hancock
|11
|Kossuth
|35
|Mitchell
|14
|Winnebago
|56
|Worth
|22
|Wright
|63
|
|
|Area Total
|443
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|511
|11
|Butler
|128
|5
|Floyd
|151
|6
|Franklin
|220
|
|Hancock
|117
|
|Kossuth
|74
|
|Mitchell
|73
|2
|Winnebago
|69
|2
|Worth
|51
|
|Wright
|426
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1820
|27