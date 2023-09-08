KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Country Music Star Zach Bryan Arrested And Jailed Briefly In Oklahoma

September 8, 2023 12:18PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and jailed briefly in northeast Oklahoma.

According to a video on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Bryan says he had stopped after his security guard driving behind him was stopped by an officer in Vinita.

Bryan says he cursed the officer after being told to get back into his vehicle after he had gotten out to smoke a cigarette and that he “got too lippy.”

Bryan said he supports law enforcement, called himself an idiot and said he later shook hands with the officer and apologized.

Court records do not show formal charges have been filed.

