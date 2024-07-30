Last week, Iowa State University (ISU) closed its DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) office in order to adhere to state mandates. The decision was made in response to recent directives from the Iowa Board of Regents and state lawmakers, which aimed to cut down on spending for DEI initiatives at public universities in Iowa.

When the office at ISU was closed, five positions were eliminated, but only two were occupied at that time. According to Angie Hunt, the spokeswoman for ISU, the university’s human resources department helped the affected employees in accordance with the university’s reorganization policy. One of the employees smoothly transitioned to another unit within the campus, while the other employee was laid off.

The Division of Student Life at the University of Northern Iowa recently closed its Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Justice, and incorporated its functions. Similarly, the University of Iowa renamed its DEI division as the Division of Access, Opportunity, and Diversity, while continuing to emphasize its dedication to inclusive practices, but with a fresh approach.

During the spring season, Iowa legislators approved a law that prohibits public universities in the state from having diversity offices, employing staff specifically for DEI-related work, or allotting funds for related activities, except for those required for legal compliance or accreditation purposes. Additionally, the law empowers and motivates individuals to report potential violations to the state attorney general.

The board of regents has directed to restructure the DEI offices to make them accessible to all students and staff. Along with this, diversity-related duties have been removed from job descriptions, and considering race or class characteristics in student admissions has been prohibited. Furthermore, universities are encouraged to come up with strategies to enhance intellectual and philosophical diversity on campus.

Opponents of these measures see them as a major hindrance to the progress made towards establishing more inclusive and fair academic settings. The adoption of these policies represents a significant change in direction for Iowa’s public universities, prompting important considerations regarding the future of diversity and inclusion initiatives in higher education and their influence on the formation of equitable academic communities.

