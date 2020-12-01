      Weather Alert

Confidence in Midwest economic future plummets in survey

Dec 1, 2020 @ 10:58am

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states suggests faltering confidence in the region’s economy. 

After climbing every month since bottoming out in April, the overall index of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions survey fell to 69.0 in November from October’s 70.2. 

Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth, while a score below 50 suggests recession. 

Meanwhile, Creighton’s Ernie Goss says the survey’s confidence index looking ahead six months plummeted 20 points to 50.0 this month from October’s 70.4. 

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

For the latest

Trending
Six more COVID deaths in north-central Iowa
Iowa sees most COVID deaths reported in a 24-hour period
Food Bank of Iowa CEO says food insecurity has doubled in pandemic
Burlington, Larchwood casinos fined for self ban violations
Iowa fraternity suspended over hazing concerns