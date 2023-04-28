KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Colorado Governor Signs Gun Control Bills After Massacre

April 28, 2023 11:49AM CDT
DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s governor has signed four gun control bills months after a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub.

The new laws enacted Friday include raising the buying age for all firearms from 18 to 21 and installing a three-day waiting period between the purchase and receipt of a gun.

The state’s red flag law also has been expanded.

The changes allow teachers and councilors to petition a judge to temporarily remove someone’s gun if the person poses a threat.

Another measure allows gun violence victims to sue the firearm industry, which has long been protected from litigation.

Republicans have decried the laws as onerous encroachments on Second Amendment rights.

