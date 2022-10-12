Clear Lake’s mayor hopeful state will award Destination Iowa grant for Surf District (AUDIO)

CLEAR LAKE — While Mason City last week received word on their successful Destination Iowa grant for a new bike park, Clear Lake officials are waiting to hear more about their application for improvements to the Surf District.

The city at the end of September submitted their application for about $4.3 million from the placemaking component of the program. The improvements to the area surrounding the Surf Ballroom would include the construction of a boutique-style hotel as well as other commercial and retail development, and making a pathway between the Surf and the lake.

Mayor Nelson Crabb says the city anticipates hearing from state leaders on the grant application by the end of the year, and the city feels very confident in their chances. “We know there were a total of three that applied for that creative placemaking area, and the other two are communities much, much larger than Clear Lake. We’re hopeful. We know what we’re up against, but we think this is a great project and will certainly improve on a lot of those areas down the road.”

Crabb says if for some reason Clear Lake’s application is not successful, the city will have to look at whether or not some of the proposed improvements will take place. “Whether all that stuff will come to fruition would be kind of another discussion I’d think we’d have to have. It certainly would improve that whole area and that’s what we’re after for certainly with this grant.”

Crabb made his comments on the “Ask the Mayor” program on AM-1300 KGLO earlier today. Listen back to the program via the audio player below. Click on this archived story to learn more about the Surf District project.