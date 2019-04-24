Clear Lake’s Enke, Storbeck sign with UNI; Storbeck with Waldorf (AUDIO)

CLEAR LAKE — Three Clear Lake football players have signed National Letters of Intent to continue their careers. Drew Enke and Tate Storbeck are headed to Northern Iowa, while Chase Stuver is heading to Waldorf.

== Enke is Clear Lake’s all-time leader in pass receptions and receiving yards with 92 catches for 1568 yards. Enke says after looking at a couple of schools, heading to UNI felt like the right decision.

Enke will likely redshirt and feels like he can fit into being part of the Panther passing game.

== Storbeck this past season had 179 yards receiving as a tight end and led the Lions in tackles. He says he loves the UNI campus and will find a place to contribute whether it’s on offense or defense.

Storbeck says the Clear Lake football program has helped him become a better athlete.

Storbeck and Enke will join Jared Penning, who signed with UNI back in December, as well as current Panther Sean Wendel on campus next fall.

== Stuver was Clear Lake’s second-leading tackler and now is heading to a Waldorf program that has had a 15-8 record the last two seasons, including an 11-4 two-year mark and back-to-back second place finishes in the North Star Athletic Association. He says there’s a chance he may be able to crack into the lineup right away as a middle linebacker.

Stuver says his time at Clear Lake has helped prepare him for college football.

== Clear Lake coach Jared DeVries credits the hard work of the players in their advancement to the next level.

Listen back to our full interviews with each player and DeVries below:

== Drew Enke

== Tate Storbeck

== Chase Stuver

== Jared DeVries