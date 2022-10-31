Clear Lake man pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charge

CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man arrested on a sexual abuse charge has pleaded not guilty.

37-year-old Johnathan Goerish has been charged with third-degree sexual abuse and first-degree burglary. Authorities say Goerish entered a residence on August 10th through a back door and forced a woman to have sex.

Goerish was due in court tomorrow for his arraignment hearing, but court records show that on Thursday he filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court a written plea of not guilty and demand for a speedy trial. No trial date has been scheduled at last check.

First-degree burglary is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, while third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.