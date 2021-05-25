Clear Lake man accused of sexual abuse
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake man has been jailed for sexual abuse.
79-year-old Gary Davison is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Court records state that between October 2017 and October 2020 that Davison allegedly committed several acts of sexual abuse against a child between the ages of nine and 13.
A warrant for Davison’s arrest was issued on Friday. He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Monday, where he remains on $50,000 cash-only bond. If convicted of both charges, he would face up to 35 years in prison.