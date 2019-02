Class 1A – Region 2: North Iowa at Mason City Newman Catholic postponed to Saturday, Feb. 9. Start time Saturday is 5:00 p.m.

Class 1A – Region 2: Northwood-Kensett at Algona Bishop Garrigan postponed to Friday, Feb. 8. Start time Friday remains 7:00 p.m.

Class 1A – Region 2: Riceville @ Rockford postponed to Friday, Feb. 8. Start time remains 7:00 p..m.

Class 1A – Region 2: Nashua-Plainfield at North Butler postponed to Friday, Feb. 8. Start time Friday is 6:00 p.m.