      Weather Alert

Chicken carcass squabble highlights larger issue in Iowa

Aug 2, 2021 @ 5:52am

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A squabble over decaying chicken carcasses in Mason City is drawing attention to a larger struggle between some Iowa homeowners and farms. 

Local officials aren’t optimistic about stopping cases where homeowners complain about smells from nearby farming operations. 

Dan Breyfogle of Mason City has experienced the problem firsthand. He says that in July, two trucks deposited loads of chicken manure and carcasses on a farm property adjacent to his. 

The smell was overpowering, and Breyfogle and his wife complained to county officials, public health officials, elected officials and officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

For the latest

Trending
Central Iowa woman who passed bad checks in Mason City wanted for probation violation
Governor slams new federal mask guidelines
Riders face high heat as they leave Fort Dodge
Mason City woman accused of multiple burglaries in rural Rockford
Mason City man's murder trial to move forward despite defense counsel wanting delay, defendant objected
Connect With Us