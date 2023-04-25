Charles City man charged with vehicular homicide in fatal Cerro Gordo County crash pleads guilty to lesser charges

MASON CITY — A Charles City man charged with vehicular homicide after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man in rural Cerro Gordo County has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

58-year-old Timothy Hoy was accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others. Court documents stated that a blood sample taken from Hoy tested at .179, over twice the legal limit for operating while intoxicated.

Hoy was charged with: one count of vehicular homicide by OWI, a Class B felony; vehicular homicide by reckless driving, a Class C felony; and two counts of serious injury by vehicle, both Class D felonies.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Hoy has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and serious injury by vehicle, both Class D felonies. The plea agreement states that prosecutors will recommend five year prison sentences on each charge with no required minimum to be served.

Hoy is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.