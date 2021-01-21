Cerro Gordo County to use “CodeRed” system to notify residents of future COVID vaccination phases
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says they’ll be using a county-wide notification system to help notify people of additional COVID-19 vaccination phases in the future.
CG Public Health director Brian Hanft says with there already being 35,000 subscribers to the “OnSolve CodeRed” system, it was a no brainer for his department to utilize it. It just made sense, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel. We can certainly use our traditional media partners, but that system is there and it pretty much can hit anybody who has a landline to a cell phone to an email to just about any media messaging that we need. It just makes sense and that’s why we decided we’d go with it.”
Hanft says the notifications will give instructions on when the next group of people will be eligible to get the vaccine. “We’ll tell them how to sign up, go in, get a time slot, that those time slots are going to be opening up and they need to go to a website to make sure they get a time slot. So that’s how we’ll communicate that to our groups. Unfortunately everybody will get that call. We’ll try to minimize the number of calls we put out, but we also want to make sure that we provide adequate communication to everyone within the area that they know where we’re at, who we’re bringing in, who we’re trying to work through the process, and that’s one of the best way we can use, as well as our social media and our media partners.”
To subscribe to CodeRed, you can click on this link