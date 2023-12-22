CDC: Flu And COVID Infections Are Rising And Could Get Worse Over The Holidays

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say flu and COVID-19 infections are expected to ramp up in the coming weeks.

They say the increases will be fueled by holiday gathering, low rates of vaccinations and the latest version of the coronavirus that appears to spread more easily.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that high levels of flu-like were seen last week in 17 states.

Health officials are keeping an eye on a version of the ever-evolving coronavirus.

But officials say there’s no evidence that the strain causes more severe disease than other recent variants.